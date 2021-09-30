Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Purchases New Holdings in CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new stake in CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 137,354 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,452,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned approximately 0.06% of CGI as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in CGI by 71.9% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,483,467 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $123,561,000 after buying an additional 620,565 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in CGI by 946.8% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 552,812 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,042,000 after buying an additional 500,000 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its stake in CGI by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 8,292,065 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $690,709,000 after buying an additional 493,873 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in CGI by 1,110.3% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 248,889 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,726,000 after buying an additional 228,324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp grew its stake in CGI by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 2,869,420 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $238,902,000 after buying an additional 226,459 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GIB opened at $85.79 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $21.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $89.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.09. CGI Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.58 and a 52-week high of $93.06.

CGI (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The technology company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.29. CGI had a net margin of 10.61% and a return on equity of 19.58%. The firm had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.46 billion. Analysts predict that CGI Inc. will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of CGI from C$120.00 to C$129.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of CGI from C$120.00 to C$125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CGI from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America cut shares of CGI from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $93.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of CGI from C$121.00 to C$128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, CGI presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $118.17.

CGI Company Profile

CGI, Inc engages in the provision of information technology (IT) and consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Northern Europe, Canada, France, U.S. Commercial and State Government, U.S. Federal, U.K., Eastern, Central and Southern Europe (ECS) and Asia Pacific Global Delivery Centers of Excellence (APC).

