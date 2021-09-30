Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Makes New Investment in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new position in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 108,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,284,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of CZR. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Caesars Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new position in shares of Caesars Entertainment in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Caesars Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Caesars Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 650.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. 92.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Caesars Entertainment alerts:

In related news, Director Michael E. Pegram sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.48, for a total transaction of $552,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Edmund L. Quatmann, Jr. sold 842 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.83, for a total value of $76,478.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CZR. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $124.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Cowen raised their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $120.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Bank of America upgraded Caesars Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $126.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.75.

CZR stock opened at $113.40 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.08, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.16. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a 52-week low of $43.07 and a 52-week high of $118.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $97.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.19.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.74. The company had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.29 billion. Caesars Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 38.37% and a negative net margin of 25.91%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. will post -1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Caesars Entertainment Profile

Read More: What strategies should day traders use to execute a trade?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CZR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR).

Receive News & Ratings for Caesars Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caesars Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.