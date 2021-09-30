Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Cuts Stake in Loews Co. (NYSE:L)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp cut its holdings in shares of Loews Co. (NYSE:L) by 12.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 190,762 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 26,538 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Loews were worth $10,417,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. First Horizon Corp boosted its holdings in Loews by 375.2% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 556 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Loews in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in shares of Loews in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of Loews in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Loews by 27.8% in the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,053 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.00% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on L. TheStreet upgraded shares of Loews from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Loews from $96.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th.

Shares of L opened at $54.34 on Thursday. Loews Co. has a fifty-two week low of $32.75 and a fifty-two week high of $59.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $54.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.86. The company has a market cap of $13.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Loews (NYSE:L) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter. Loews had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 5.86%. The firm had revenue of $4 billion for the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th were paid a dividend of $0.0625 per share. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 17th.

In related news, Director Philip A. Laskawy sold 561 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.62, for a total value of $31,202.82. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,430. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO David B. Edelson sold 12,863 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.92, for a total transaction of $719,298.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,063 shares in the company, valued at $2,296,242.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 22,590 shares of company stock worth $1,259,765. Insiders own 16.20% of the company’s stock.

About Loews

Loews Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the oil and gas business. It operates through the following segments: CNA Financial, Diamond Offshore, Boardwalk Pipeline, Loews Hotels and Corporate. The CNA Financial segment offers property, casualty, insurance, and underwriting services.

