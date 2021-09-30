Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Buys 39,912 Shares of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) by 20.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 239,468 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,912 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned approximately 0.14% of Knight-Swift Transportation worth $10,900,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of KNX. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,524,368 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $650,386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,248,505 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 40.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,051,035 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $194,813,000 after acquiring an additional 1,161,047 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 31.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,061,613 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $195,324,000 after acquiring an additional 981,621 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,590,615 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $124,582,000 after acquiring an additional 298,587 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 31.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,093,406 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $52,583,000 after acquiring an additional 259,727 shares during the period. 87.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Knight-Swift Transportation alerts:

KNX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.39.

Shares of NYSE:KNX opened at $52.17 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $8.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $50.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.07 and a 12 month high of $54.00.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.10. Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 10.88% and a return on equity of 10.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 3.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. Knight-Swift Transportation’s payout ratio is currently 14.65%.

In other Knight-Swift Transportation news, EVP James L. Fitzsimmons sold 4,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.44, for a total value of $245,895.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 261 shares in the company, valued at $13,164.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Gary J. Knight sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $2,600,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $550,576. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 59,100 shares of company stock valued at $3,060,419. 3.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Knight-Swift Transportation Profile

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of multiple truckload transportation and logistics services. It operates through the following business segments: Trucking, Logistics, and Intermodal. The Trucking segment comprises irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

Recommended Story: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Receive News & Ratings for Knight-Swift Transportation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knight-Swift Transportation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.