Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM) Shares Gap Up on Analyst Upgrade

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday after SVB Leerink raised their price target on the stock from $32.00 to $41.00. The stock had previously closed at $18.67, but opened at $19.70. SVB Leerink currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Mirum Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $19.42, with a volume of 6,573 shares trading hands.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on MIRM. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Mirum Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James lifted their target price on Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $51.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.17.

In related news, major shareholder James E. Flynn sold 10,599 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.01, for a total value of $180,288.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder James E. Flynn sold 99,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.81, for a total transaction of $1,570,328.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 159,163 shares of company stock valued at $2,548,289 in the last quarter. 62.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $99,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 8,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 780 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $190,000. 76.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.29.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($1.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($1.04). The company had revenue of $11.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.00 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:MIRM)

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. The firm focuses on the development and commercialization of a late-stage pipeline of novel therapies for debilitating liver diseases. Its product candidates include Maralixibat and Volixibat. The company was founded by Niall O’Donnel, Michael Grey and Christopher Peetz on May 7, 2018 and is headquartered in Foster City, CA.

