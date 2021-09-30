Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM) Price Target Raised to $64.00

Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM) had its price objective boosted by investment analysts at HC Wainwright from $51.00 to $64.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 222.74% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on MIRM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Mirum Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $51.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.33.

MIRM stock traded up $1.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $19.83. 29,199 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 188,390. The stock has a market capitalization of $605.21 million, a PE ratio of -3.66 and a beta of 2.30. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $16.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.29. Mirum Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $13.85 and a one year high of $26.31.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($1.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($1.04). The firm had revenue of $11.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.00 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Mirum Pharmaceuticals will post -4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Mirum Pharmaceuticals news, major shareholder James E. Flynn sold 49,239 shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.20, for a total value of $797,671.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder James E. Flynn sold 99,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.81, for a total transaction of $1,570,328.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 159,163 shares of company stock valued at $2,548,289 in the last three months. Insiders own 62.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $52,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $99,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 9.9% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 8,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in Mirum Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $198,000. 76.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. The firm focuses on the development and commercialization of a late-stage pipeline of novel therapies for debilitating liver diseases. Its product candidates include Maralixibat and Volixibat. The company was founded by Niall O’Donnel, Michael Grey and Christopher Peetz on May 7, 2018 and is headquartered in Foster City, CA.

