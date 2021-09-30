Midland States Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSBI) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Midland States Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSBI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $28.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Midland States Bancorp, Inc. is a financial and bank holding company. It provides commercial and consumer banking products and services, merchant credit card services, trust and investment management, insurance and financial planning services. The company also offers commercial equipment leasing services which provided through Heartland Business Credit and multi-family and healthcare facility FHA financing is provided through Love Funding, Midland’s non-bank subsidiaries. Midland States Bancorp, Inc. is headquartered in Effingham, Illinois. “

NASDAQ MSBI opened at $24.86 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a fifty day moving average of $24.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $556.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.13 and a beta of 1.10. Midland States Bancorp has a 52 week low of $12.77 and a 52 week high of $30.32.

Midland States Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSBI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.47). The firm had revenue of $67.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.90 million. Midland States Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.94% and a net margin of 15.31%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Midland States Bancorp will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. Midland States Bancorp’s payout ratio is 65.12%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Midland States Bancorp by 5.7% during the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 8,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Midland States Bancorp by 4.2% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 13,765 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Midland States Bancorp by 7.0% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 11,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Midland States Bancorp by 12.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 847 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Midland States Bancorp by 282.9% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 891 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.90% of the company’s stock.

Midland States Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking products and services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Other. The Banking segment offers financial products and services such as loans, mortgage loan sales and servicing, letters of credit, deposit products, merchant services, and corporate treasury management services.

