Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $6.650-$6.850 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Mid-America Apartment Communities also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $1.620-$1.740 EPS.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MAA. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $180.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Truist increased their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $178.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a neutral rating and a $202.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $177.27.

Get Mid-America Apartment Communities alerts:

Shares of MAA stock traded up $0.08 on Thursday, reaching $190.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,508 shares, compared to its average volume of 612,901. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Mid-America Apartment Communities has a 12-month low of $110.53 and a 12-month high of $197.50. The company has a market capitalization of $21.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.96, a PEG ratio of 13.89 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $189.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $170.62.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.94). Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 6.66% and a net margin of 23.81%. Research analysts expect that Mid-America Apartment Communities will post 6.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th will be given a $1.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $4.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.76%.

In related news, Director David P. Stockert sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total value of $682,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) by 162.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 430,122 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 265,978 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.37% of Mid-America Apartment Communities worth $72,441,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.52% of the company’s stock.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Company Profile

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the operation, acquisition and development of apartment communities. It operates through the following segments: Same Store Communities and Non-Same Store and Other. The Same Store Communities segment focuses on communities that the company has owned.

See Also: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

Receive News & Ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.