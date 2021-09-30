Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Price Target Cut to $125.00 by Analysts at Susquehanna

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) had its price target cut by Susquehanna from $135.00 to $125.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a positive rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $90.00 to $70.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Wedbush restated a neutral rating on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Monday, June 28th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Summit Insights lowered shares of Micron Technology from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $107.60.

NASDAQ MU opened at $71.64 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $80.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.74, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.64. Micron Technology has a twelve month low of $46.50 and a twelve month high of $96.96. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 27th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.09. Micron Technology had a net margin of 16.20% and a return on equity of 12.60%. The firm had revenue of $8.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Micron Technology will post 5.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th.

In other news, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 8,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.32, for a total value of $608,556.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Sumit Sadana sold 104,280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.42, for a total transaction of $8,386,197.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 165,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,313,370.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 143,632 shares of company stock worth $11,326,225. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Micron Technology by 48.6% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,706 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $485,000 after buying an additional 1,865 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 27.5% in the second quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 14,958 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,271,000 after purchasing an additional 3,222 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 0.3% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 240,648 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $16,913,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares in the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the second quarter worth about $972,000. Finally, Front Row Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 8.3% in the second quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 29,847 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,098,000 after purchasing an additional 2,275 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.34% of the company’s stock.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit (CNBU); Mobile Business Unit (MBU); Storage Business Unit (SBU); and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The Compute and Networking Business Unit segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

