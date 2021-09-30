Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Price Target Cut to $125.00 by Analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) had its price objective lowered by Susquehanna Bancshares from $135.00 to $125.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a positive rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on MU. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Micron Technology from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Micron Technology from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered Micron Technology from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Micron Technology from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on Micron Technology from $107.00 to $97.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Micron Technology presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $107.60.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ MU opened at $71.64 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.64. Micron Technology has a 1-year low of $46.50 and a 1-year high of $96.96. The firm has a market cap of $80.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 3.40, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 27th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.09. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 16.20%. The firm had revenue of $8.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.21 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Micron Technology will post 5.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th.

In related news, EVP Sumit Sadana sold 104,280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.42, for a total transaction of $8,386,197.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 165,548 shares in the company, valued at $13,313,370.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Joel L. Poppen sold 4,984 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.76, for a total value of $392,539.84. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 257,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,256,835.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 143,632 shares of company stock worth $11,326,225. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 11,363 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Micron Technology by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,711 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,386,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. increased its position in Micron Technology by 2.2% during the second quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 6,173 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $525,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 1.1% in the second quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 11,798 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Finally, Savant Capital LLC grew its holdings in Micron Technology by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 6,681 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $568,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. 78.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit (CNBU); Mobile Business Unit (MBU); Storage Business Unit (SBU); and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The Compute and Networking Business Unit segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

Featured Story: What are the advantages of the Stochastic Momentum Index?



Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.