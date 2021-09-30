Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Given New $85.00 Price Target at Wedbush

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) had its target price trimmed by Wedbush from $105.00 to $85.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Micron Technology from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Barclays dropped their price target on Micron Technology from $110.00 to $87.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Micron Technology from $90.00 to $70.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Micron Technology from $140.00 to $100.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Micron Technology from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Micron Technology presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $107.60.

MU stock opened at $71.64 on Wednesday. Micron Technology has a fifty-two week low of $46.50 and a fifty-two week high of $96.96. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $74.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 3.40. The company has a market capitalization of $80.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.27.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last posted its earnings results on Monday, September 27th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.09. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 16.20%. The firm had revenue of $8.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.00 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Micron Technology will post 5.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%.

In other Micron Technology news, SVP Joel L. Poppen sold 4,984 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.76, for a total value of $392,539.84. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 257,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,256,835.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Sumit Sadana sold 104,280 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.42, for a total value of $8,386,197.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 165,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,313,370.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 143,632 shares of company stock valued at $11,326,225 over the last 90 days. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 88,446,158 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $7,516,154,000 after purchasing an additional 426,552 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,005,104 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,909,514,000 after purchasing an additional 694,381 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 36,899,299 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,402,560,000 after purchasing an additional 3,283,630 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 19,965,598 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,696,655,000 after acquiring an additional 742,598 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,596,772 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,575,702,000 after acquiring an additional 635,287 shares during the last quarter. 78.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit (CNBU); Mobile Business Unit (MBU); Storage Business Unit (SBU); and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The Compute and Networking Business Unit segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

