Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO) Shares Gap Down to $6.29

Mesoblast Limited (NASDAQ:MESO)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $6.29, but opened at $6.07. Mesoblast shares last traded at $6.05, with a volume of 527 shares trading hands.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mesoblast from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Mesoblast in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Mesoblast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Chardan Capital lowered their price target on shares of Mesoblast from $7.50 to $6.50 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Mesoblast in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Mesoblast has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.13.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $6.79 and a 200 day moving average of $7.55. The company has a market cap of $773.24 million, a PE ratio of -7.27 and a beta of 3.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57.

Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 29th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.09). Mesoblast had a negative return on equity of 17.65% and a negative net margin of 1,325.26%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Mesoblast Limited will post -0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MESO. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mesoblast by 2,948.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 781,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,845,000 after acquiring an additional 755,803 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Mesoblast in the first quarter worth $1,794,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Mesoblast by 347.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 231,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,729,000 after purchasing an additional 179,499 shares during the period. State Street Corp bought a new position in Mesoblast in the second quarter worth $673,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in Mesoblast during the second quarter valued at $67,000. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mesoblast Company Profile (NASDAQ:MESO)

Mesoblast Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and market of mesenchymal lineage adult stem cell technology platform. Its medicines target the cardiovascular diseases, spine orthopedic disorders, oncology and hematology, immune-mediated, and inflammatory diseases.

