Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Takes Position in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,669 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in Amdocs by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,911,845 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $484,866,000 after purchasing an additional 109,752 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amdocs by 17.6% during the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 5,255,314 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $406,551,000 after buying an additional 786,825 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amdocs by 13.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,161,577 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $291,936,000 after buying an additional 495,638 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Amdocs by 1.2% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,758,519 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $123,374,000 after buying an additional 21,518 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amdocs by 155.1% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,707,617 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $132,101,000 after buying an additional 1,038,230 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Amdocs stock opened at $76.21 on Thursday. Amdocs Limited has a 1 year low of $54.68 and a 1 year high of $82.38. The business has a 50-day moving average of $77.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.50. The company has a market capitalization of $9.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.71.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. Amdocs had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 16.44%. Amdocs’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Amdocs Limited will post 4.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio is 34.37%.

Separately, Oppenheimer upped their price target on Amdocs from $84.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th.

Amdocs Company Profile

Amdocs Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of software and services solutions for communications, entertainment, and media industries. It specializes in the development, implementation, and management of software and services associate with business support systems, operational support systems, service-driven network and other network solutions, entertainment offerings, and digital solutions.

