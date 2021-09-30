Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Takes $231,000 Position in Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,059 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SAGE. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Sage Therapeutics by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,311,068 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $247,834,000 after purchasing an additional 400,798 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Sage Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $24,977,000. Bellevue Group AG lifted its holdings in Sage Therapeutics by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 1,810,704 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $135,532,000 after purchasing an additional 243,200 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Sage Therapeutics by 25,819.2% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 93,050 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,965,000 after purchasing an additional 92,691 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sector Gamma AS acquired a new stake in Sage Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,155,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.72% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Barry E. Greene purchased 23,640 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $43.15 per share, with a total value of $1,020,066.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 32,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,399,786. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SAGE stock opened at $44.15 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $44.27 and its 200-day moving average is $59.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a PE ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.86. Sage Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.77 and a 52 week high of $98.39.

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.83) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.69) by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $1.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 million. Sage Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 26.50% and a net margin of 59.79%. Sage Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($2.63) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Sage Therapeutics, Inc. will post -7.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SAGE shares. Citigroup lowered Sage Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $101.00 to $68.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Sage Therapeutics from $87.00 to $73.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. TheStreet lowered Sage Therapeutics from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Sage Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price target for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their price target on Sage Therapeutics from $90.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.50.

SAGE Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel medicines to treat life-altering central nervous system. Its programs include brexanolone, which is an acute interventional treatment for postpartum depression; and SAGE-217, an oral therapy for treatment of various CNS disorders.

