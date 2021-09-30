Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Reduces Stake in Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV reduced its position in Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC) by 16.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,368 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 457 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Science Applications International were worth $208,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Science Applications International by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 201,641 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $17,690,000 after buying an additional 1,153 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Science Applications International by 31.3% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 103,600 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $9,089,000 after buying an additional 24,709 shares during the last quarter. PYA Waltman Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Science Applications International in the 2nd quarter worth $203,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Science Applications International by 25.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 3,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in shares of Science Applications International by 22.6% in the 2nd quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 55,226 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,845,000 after buying an additional 10,164 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SAIC. Zacks Investment Research raised Science Applications International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $97.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Science Applications International from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Science Applications International from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $89.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Science Applications International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.44.

Shares of SAIC stock opened at $86.65 on Thursday. Science Applications International Co. has a 12-month low of $72.44 and a 12-month high of $103.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $84.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.83 and a beta of 0.90.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The information technology services provider reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.50. Science Applications International had a return on equity of 26.92% and a net margin of 3.93%. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Science Applications International Co. will post 6.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. Science Applications International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.60%.

Science Applications International Profile

Science Applications International Corp. is a provider of technical, engineering and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily to the U.S. government. Its offerings include: engineering; technology integration; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services spanning the design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment and security of its customers’ entire IT infrastructure.

