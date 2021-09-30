Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Makes New Investment in Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of REG. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Regency Centers by 16.3% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 221,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,919,000 after purchasing an additional 31,040 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 19.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after buying an additional 3,062 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 6.8% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $886,000 after buying an additional 990 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 24.0% in the first quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 9,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,000 after buying an additional 1,881 shares during the period. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 46.6% in the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 8,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,000 after buying an additional 2,839 shares during the period. 91.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Regency Centers alerts:

Several brokerages have issued reports on REG. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Regency Centers from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on Regency Centers from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Barclays initiated coverage on Regency Centers in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Regency Centers from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Regency Centers from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.67.

In other news, CAO J Christian Leavitt sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.88, for a total value of $68,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Regency Centers stock opened at $68.65 on Thursday. Regency Centers Co. has a 52 week low of $33.29 and a 52 week high of $69.61. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market cap of $11.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.62, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.15.

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.25). Regency Centers had a return on equity of 4.01% and a net margin of 21.38%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Regency Centers Co. will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.595 dividend. This represents a $2.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Regency Centers’s payout ratio is currently 80.68%.

Regency Centers Profile

Regency Centers Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, operation, and development of retail shopping centers. Its portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to its neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

Recommended Story: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Regency Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regency Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.