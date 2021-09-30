Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Invests $241,000 in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 7,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Organon & Co. during the second quarter worth about $26,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Organon & Co. during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Organon & Co. during the second quarter worth about $86,000. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in shares of Organon & Co. during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in shares of Organon & Co. during the second quarter worth about $30,000.

In related news, Director Ma. Fatima Francisco acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $33.79 per share, with a total value of $101,370.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

NYSE:OGN opened at $33.98 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $32.66. Organon & Co. has a 1-year low of $27.25 and a 1-year high of $38.75.

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 20th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on OGN. Bank of America began coverage on Organon & Co. in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Organon & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Truist began coverage on Organon & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Citigroup raised their price target on Organon & Co. from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Cowen began coverage on Organon & Co. in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.00.

Organon & Co. Company Profile

Organon & Co, a science-based pharmaceutical company, develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies within women's health, biosimilars, and established brands. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive.

