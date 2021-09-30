Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Invests $201,000 in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA)

Posted by on Sep 30th, 2021

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 4,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $771,000. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 11.9% in the second quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 35,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,450,000 after purchasing an additional 3,783 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $279,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 11.8% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $630,000 after purchasing an additional 1,626 shares during the period. Finally, Benedetti & Gucer Inc. purchased a new stake in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $341,000.

JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF stock opened at $41.46 on Thursday. JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $31.24 and a 1 year high of $43.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $42.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.59.

