Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Has $234,000 Position in TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD) by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,184 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in TopBuild were worth $234,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in TopBuild by 6.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,182 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in shares of TopBuild by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 1,348 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in TopBuild by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 11,326 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,240,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of TopBuild by 43.3% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 351 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in shares of TopBuild by 9.5% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,389 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.75% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on BLD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of TopBuild from $246.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of TopBuild from $257.00 to $271.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of TopBuild from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TopBuild from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $231.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Benchmark upgraded shares of TopBuild from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $239.67.

BLD stock opened at $211.69 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.17 and a beta of 1.53. TopBuild Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $146.50 and a fifty-two week high of $235.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.75. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $216.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $208.24.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The construction company reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.27. TopBuild had a net margin of 9.71% and a return on equity of 21.78%. The company had revenue of $834.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $807.84 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.68 EPS. TopBuild’s revenue was up 29.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that TopBuild Corp. will post 10.71 earnings per share for the current year.

TopBuild Profile

TopBuild Corp. is an installer and distributor of insulation products and other building products to the U.S. construction industry. It operates through two segments: Installation and Distribution. The Installation segment provides insulation installation services nationwide through its TruTeam contractor services business branches located in the U.S.

