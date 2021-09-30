Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Buys Shares of 1,765 Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 1,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Visteon by 43.6% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,094,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,476,000 after purchasing an additional 332,422 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Visteon in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,075,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Visteon by 32.7% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,065,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,881,000 after purchasing an additional 262,764 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Visteon by 28.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 176,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,540,000 after purchasing an additional 39,025 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Visteon by 7.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 475,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,006,000 after purchasing an additional 33,788 shares during the period.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on VC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Visteon from $120.00 to $104.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Sunday. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Visteon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $122.00 to $116.00 in a report on Monday, September 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Visteon from $162.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Visteon from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $138.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Visteon from $142.00 to $141.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $116.92.

Shares of VC stock opened at $96.41 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $115.32. The company has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a PE ratio of 94.52 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Visteon Co. has a 12-month low of $68.31 and a 12-month high of $147.55.

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $610.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $642.38 million. Visteon had a return on equity of 14.96% and a net margin of 1.00%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Visteon Co. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Brett D. Pynnonen sold 8,836 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.12, for a total transaction of $1,017,200.32. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $517,119.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Visteon Profile

Visteon Corp. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of electronics products, automotive vehicles and supplies automotive parts. Its products include Instrument Clusters, Information Displays,Telematics Solutions, Head-Up Displays, Domain Controller and DriveCore Autonomous. The company was founded on January 5, 2000 and is headquartered in Van Buren Township, MI.

