Megacoin Hits Market Capitalization of $258,098.68 (MEC)

Megacoin (CURRENCY:MEC) traded 13.1% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 30th. Over the last week, Megacoin has traded down 19.2% against the US dollar. One Megacoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0065 or 0.00000015 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Megacoin has a market capitalization of $258,098.68 and $4.00 worth of Megacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000467 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $152.09 or 0.00350343 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00006443 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 18.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001491 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0192 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000655 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00003311 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000608 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0460 or 0.00000106 BTC.

Megacoin Coin Profile

Megacoin (MEC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 1st, 2013. Megacoin’s total supply is 39,673,955 coins. The official message board for Megacoin is megacointalk.org . The Reddit community for Megacoin is /r/megacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Megacoin is www.megacoin.eu . Megacoin’s official Twitter account is @mega_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Megacoin (MEC) is a Scrypt based coin. Difficulty retargets every 22.5 mins The block target is 2.5 mins and the total number of coins mined is set to 42 million. “

Megacoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Megacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Megacoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Megacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

