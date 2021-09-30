MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) Price Target Raised to C$11.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) had its price objective hoisted by research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 12.94% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a C$8.30 target price on shares of MEG Energy in a research report on Monday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating on shares of MEG Energy in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on MEG Energy from C$10.00 to C$14.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$10.00 price objective on MEG Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$8.28 target price (down previously from C$12.00) on shares of MEG Energy in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$9.89.

MEG Energy stock opened at C$9.74 on Tuesday. MEG Energy has a one year low of C$2.14 and a one year high of C$9.90. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$8.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$7.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.98, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.99 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.99.

MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported C$0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.13 by C$0.09. The company had revenue of C$1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$971.65 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that MEG Energy will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In other MEG Energy news, Director William Robert Klesse purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$8.78 per share, with a total value of C$87,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 360,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$3,160,080.

About MEG Energy

MEG Energy Corp., an energy company, focuses on sustainable in situ thermal oil production in the southern Athabasca region of Alberta, Canada. The company owns a 100% interest in approximately 450 square miles of mineral leases. It is developing oil recovery projects that utilize steam-assisted gravity drainage extraction methods to improve the recovery of oil, as well as lower carbon emissions.

