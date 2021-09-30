MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) Price Target Raised to C$11.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) had its price objective hoisted by research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 12.94% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a C$8.30 target price on shares of MEG Energy in a research report on Monday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating on shares of MEG Energy in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on MEG Energy from C$10.00 to C$14.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$10.00 price objective on MEG Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$8.28 target price (down previously from C$12.00) on shares of MEG Energy in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$9.89.
MEG Energy stock opened at C$9.74 on Tuesday. MEG Energy has a one year low of C$2.14 and a one year high of C$9.90. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$8.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$7.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.98, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.99 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.99.
In other MEG Energy news, Director William Robert Klesse purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$8.78 per share, with a total value of C$87,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 360,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$3,160,080.
About MEG Energy
MEG Energy Corp., an energy company, focuses on sustainable in situ thermal oil production in the southern Athabasca region of Alberta, Canada. The company owns a 100% interest in approximately 450 square miles of mineral leases. It is developing oil recovery projects that utilize steam-assisted gravity drainage extraction methods to improve the recovery of oil, as well as lower carbon emissions.
Further Reading: What is the definition of a trade war?
Receive News & Ratings for MEG Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MEG Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.