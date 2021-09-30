MediShares (MDS) Market Cap Achieves $5.97 Million

MediShares (CURRENCY:MDS) traded down 11.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on September 30th. One MediShares coin can currently be bought for $0.0046 or 0.00000011 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, MediShares has traded down 27.7% against the US dollar. MediShares has a market capitalization of $5.97 million and approximately $1.23 million worth of MediShares was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002314 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.78 or 0.00055024 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002582 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002314 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $50.73 or 0.00117373 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.99 or 0.00011550 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $75.20 or 0.00173984 BTC.

About MediShares

MediShares is a coin. Its genesis date was November 25th, 2017. MediShares’ total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,310,099,624 coins. MediShares’ official message board is weibo.com/MediShares . MediShares’ official website is www.medishares.org . MediShares’ official Twitter account is @MediShares and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Medishares is an Ethereum-based mutual aid marketplace. MDS is an ERC20 token that acts as a medium of exchange on MediShares' platform. “

Buying and Selling MediShares

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MediShares directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MediShares should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MediShares using one of the exchanges listed above.

