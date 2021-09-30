Maverix Metals Inc. (TSE:MMX) Forecasted to Earn Q3 2022 Earnings of $0.05 Per Share

Maverix Metals Inc. (TSE:MMX) – Equities researchers at Raymond James raised their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Maverix Metals in a research note issued on Tuesday, September 28th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.05 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.04. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $8.50 price target on the stock.

Maverix Metals (TSE:MMX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported C$0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.04 by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$17.58 million during the quarter.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. CIBC upped their price target on Maverix Metals from C$9.00 to C$9.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on Maverix Metals to C$8.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 20th. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on Maverix Metals from C$8.00 to C$7.25 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Pi Financial upped their price target on Maverix Metals from C$9.00 to C$9.25 in a report on Thursday, June 3rd.

TSE MMX opened at C$5.55 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$809.44 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.37. Maverix Metals has a twelve month low of C$5.48 and a twelve month high of C$7.78. The company has a current ratio of 15.46, a quick ratio of 14.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$5.87 and a 200 day moving average of C$6.53.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were issued a dividend of $0.016 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. This is a boost from Maverix Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. Maverix Metals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.54%.

Maverix Metals Company Profile

Maverix Metals Inc operates as a precious metals royalty and streaming company. The company explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, copper, nickel, and other metals. As of December 31, 2020, it owned approximately 100 royalties, streams, and other interests in North America, South America, Australia, and internationally.

