Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) Director Joseph Levin Sells 5,976 Shares

Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) Director Joseph Levin sold 5,976 shares of Match Group stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.22, for a total value of $987,354.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Joseph Levin also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Match Group alerts:

On Friday, September 10th, Joseph Levin sold 70,450 shares of Match Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.64, for a total value of $11,739,788.00.

On Monday, September 13th, Joseph Levin sold 200 shares of Match Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.29, for a total value of $33,058.00.

On Friday, July 23rd, Joseph Levin sold 25,444 shares of Match Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.43, for a total value of $4,234,644.92.

On Wednesday, July 14th, Joseph Levin sold 5,025 shares of Match Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.63, for a total value of $832,290.75.

MTCH opened at $152.38 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $42.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.35, a P/E/G ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $149.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $148.89. Match Group, Inc. has a one year low of $107.05 and a one year high of $174.68.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $707.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $692.07 million. Match Group had a net margin of 22.06% and a negative return on equity of 59.21%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.07 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Match Group during the first quarter worth $4,333,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Match Group by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 6,814 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $936,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Match Group by 114.8% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 449 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Match Group during the 1st quarter valued at $395,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Match Group by 62.0% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,393 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $741,000 after purchasing an additional 2,065 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.82% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on MTCH shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Match Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $158.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. HSBC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Match Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Match Group in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $190.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Match Group from $172.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Match Group in a research report on Friday, June 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.22.

Match Group Company Profile

Match Group, Inc engages in the provision of dating products. It operates under the brand name Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime. The company was founded on February 12, 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

Featured Article: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

Receive News & Ratings for Match Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Match Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.