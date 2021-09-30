Mason Industrial Technology (NYSE:MIT) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Mason Industrial Technology, Inc. (NYSE:MIT) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 6,750 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 80% from the previous session’s volume of 33,159 shares.The stock last traded at $9.72 and had previously closed at $9.72.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.69.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MIT. Oribel Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Mason Industrial Technology in the first quarter worth approximately $4,067,000. Berkley W R Corp purchased a new position in shares of Mason Industrial Technology during the 1st quarter valued at $3,339,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mason Industrial Technology during the 1st quarter valued at $1,265,000. Cohanzick Management LLC increased its holdings in Mason Industrial Technology by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cohanzick Management LLC now owns 1,604,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,493,000 after acquiring an additional 53,939 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mason Industrial Technology in the 2nd quarter worth about $117,000. Institutional investors own 42.61% of the company’s stock.

Mason Industrial Technology, Inc does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

