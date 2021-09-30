Marshalls plc (LON:MSLH) Insider Justin Lockwood Acquires 5,000 Shares of Stock

Marshalls plc (LON:MSLH) insider Justin Lockwood acquired 5,000 shares of Marshalls stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 745 ($9.73) per share, for a total transaction of £37,250 ($48,667.36).

MSLH stock opened at GBX 753.50 ($9.84) on Thursday. Marshalls plc has a 52-week low of GBX 609.78 ($7.97) and a 52-week high of GBX 857 ($11.20). The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 773.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 732.98. The stock has a market cap of £1.51 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.97.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 21st will be given a dividend of GBX 4.70 ($0.06) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.6%. This is an increase from Marshalls’s previous dividend of $4.30. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 21st. Marshalls’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.18%.

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Marshalls in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th.

Marshalls plc manufactures and supplies hard landscaping products in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through Landscape Products and Others segments. It offers interior, garden, and driveways products, including garden paving, driveways, garden paths, kerbs and edging products, and garden walling products; and stone products.

