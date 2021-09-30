Marlin Technology (NASDAQ:FINM) Sees Large Volume Increase

Marlin Technology Co. (NASDAQ:FINM) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 8,736 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the previous session’s volume of 58,364 shares.The stock last traded at $9.75 and had previously closed at $9.74.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.70.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FINM. HBK Investments L P lifted its holdings in Marlin Technology by 0.4% during the second quarter. HBK Investments L P now owns 451,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,374,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. purchased a new stake in Marlin Technology during the second quarter worth about $891,000. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in Marlin Technology by 73.8% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 926,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,971,000 after acquiring an additional 393,662 shares during the period. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Marlin Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,840,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Marlin Technology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,116,000. 55.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Marlin Technology Corporation is a blank check company. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Hermosa Beach, California.

