MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) Shares Sold by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut its stake in shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,024,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 60,141 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in MarketAxess were worth $475,170,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MKTX. FMR LLC lifted its position in MarketAxess by 128.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 127,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,417,000 after acquiring an additional 71,732 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in MarketAxess by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $670,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in MarketAxess by 82.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its position in MarketAxess by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 902 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $449,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its position in MarketAxess by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 1,339 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $667,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. 94.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Kevin M. Mcpherson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $476.53, for a total value of $2,382,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Kevin M. Mcpherson sold 535 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $474.02, for a total value of $253,600.70. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 71,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,950,734.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 17,902 shares of company stock valued at $8,631,608. Company insiders own 2.19% of the company’s stock.

MKTX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on MarketAxess from $430.00 to $427.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on MarketAxess from $470.00 to $459.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on MarketAxess from $483.00 to $475.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Raymond James lowered their price target on MarketAxess from $580.00 to $530.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on MarketAxess from $625.00 to $569.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MarketAxess currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $532.00.

Shares of MKTX opened at $423.66 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $16.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.97 and a beta of 0.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $459.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $472.12. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $408.80 and a 12 month high of $606.45.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.08. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 29.87% and a net margin of 40.79%. The company had revenue of $176.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $177.56 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 4th were paid a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 3rd. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. MarketAxess’s payout ratio is 33.63%.

MarketAxess Holdings, Inc operates as an electronic trading platform that allows investment industry professionals to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments. It also provides data and analytical tools that help its clients to make trading decisions and facilitate the trading process by electronically communicating order information between trading counterparties.

