Manchester & London Investment Trust plc (LON:MNL) to Issue Dividend of GBX 7

Manchester & London Investment Trust plc (LON:MNL) declared a dividend on Wednesday, September 29th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 14th will be paid a dividend of GBX 7 ($0.09) per share by the investment trust on Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of MNL opened at GBX 568 ($7.42) on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of £230.17 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.65. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 576.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 582.98. Manchester & London Investment Trust has a 52 week low of GBX 525.64 ($6.87) and a 52 week high of GBX 688 ($8.99).

In other Manchester & London Investment Trust news, insider David Harris acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 565 ($7.38) per share, with a total value of £11,300 ($14,763.52). Also, insider Daniel Wright acquired 3,671 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 564 ($7.37) per share, for a total transaction of £20,704.44 ($27,050.48).

Manchester & London Investment Trust plc is a close-ended fund launched and managed by M&L Capital Management Limited. The fund primarily invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It makes its investments across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in growth stocks of companies by employing a fundamental analysis.

