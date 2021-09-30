MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $18.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “MAG Silver is a Vancouver-based advanced stage exploration and development company that is focused on the acquisition, exploration and development of high-grade, district-scale projects located primarily in the Americas. The Companys principal asset is a 44% interest in the Juanicipio joint venture located in Mexico, which is now in the construction phase heading to production. The Company also owns a 100% interest in the Cinco de Mayo Project, also located in Mexico. “

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Raymond James upped their target price on MAG Silver from C$27.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an outperform overweight rating on shares of MAG Silver in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, CIBC upped their price target on MAG Silver from C$29.00 to C$33.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, MAG Silver presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $26.14.

MAG opened at $15.58 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 259.67 and a beta of 0.98. MAG Silver has a 1-year low of $14.15 and a 1-year high of $24.43.

MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.04. Equities analysts predict that MAG Silver will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MAG. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in MAG Silver by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its stake in shares of MAG Silver by 19.6% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 6,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of MAG Silver by 883.0% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 5,960 shares during the last quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A increased its stake in shares of MAG Silver by 16.2% in the first quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A now owns 9,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mark Stevens acquired a new position in shares of MAG Silver in the first quarter worth $195,000. 43.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MAG Silver Corp. is an exploration and development company focused on becoming a top-tier primary silver mining company by exploring and advancing high-grade, district scale, silver-dominant projects in the Americas. Its principal focus and asset is the Juanicipio Project, being developed in a Joint Venture partnership with Fresnillo Plc, the Operator.

