Madre Armelle De Sells 5,625 Shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) Stock

Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) insider Madre Armelle De sold 5,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.65, for a total value of $796,781.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Madre Armelle De also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 7th, Madre Armelle De sold 1,141 shares of Datadog stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.18, for a total value of $157,663.38.

On Wednesday, August 25th, Madre Armelle De sold 5,625 shares of Datadog stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.36, for a total value of $761,400.00.

On Friday, July 23rd, Madre Armelle De sold 16,256 shares of Datadog stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.68, for a total value of $1,799,214.08.

NASDAQ:DDOG traded up $0.74 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $138.14. 1,809,936 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,124,846. Datadog, Inc. has a 12-month low of $69.73 and a 12-month high of $150.67. The business has a 50-day moving average of $131.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $105.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a current ratio of 4.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.83 billion, a PE ratio of -812.54 and a beta of 1.03.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02). The business had revenue of $233.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $212.44 million. Datadog had a negative net margin of 7.03% and a negative return on equity of 3.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 66.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on DDOG. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Datadog from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Datadog from $138.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. began coverage on Datadog in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $138.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Datadog from $115.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Datadog in a report on Friday, August 20th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $131.38.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DDOG. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Datadog by 49.9% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in Datadog by 2.6% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 269,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,075,000 after buying an additional 6,853 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG grew its position in Datadog by 31.2% during the second quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 3,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 733 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its position in Datadog by 23.5% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 6,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $884,000 after buying an additional 1,268 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Datadog during the second quarter valued at $17,278,000. 58.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Datadog Company Profile

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

