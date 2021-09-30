Macy’s (NYSE:M) Shares Down 6%

Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M) shares fell 6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $23.18 and last traded at $23.21. 169,291 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 18,224,963 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.70.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on M. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Macy’s from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Macy’s from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Cowen upgraded shares of Macy’s from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Macy’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Macy’s from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.10.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $20.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.03 billion, a PE ratio of 14.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 2.11.

Macy’s (NYSE:M) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $1.07. Macy’s had a return on equity of 27.50% and a net margin of 2.45%. The company had revenue of $5.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.81) earnings per share. Macy’s’s quarterly revenue was up 58.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Macy’s, Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Macy’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -27.15%.

Macy’s announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, August 19th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 7.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey Gennette sold 77,196 shares of Macy’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.97, for a total transaction of $1,464,408.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Paul Griscom sold 1,700 shares of Macy’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.83, for a total value of $40,511.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 151,301 shares of company stock valued at $2,881,871. 0.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in M. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Macy’s by 165.6% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Macy’s by 101.9% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Macy’s in the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Macy’s by 66.3% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vectors Research Management LLC acquired a new position in Macy’s in the 1st quarter valued at about $57,000. 84.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Macy’s, Inc engages in the retail of apparel, accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods. The firm’s brands include Macy’s, Bloomingdale’s, and Bluemercury. It offers men’s, women’s, and children’s apparel, women’s accessories, intimate apparel, shoes, cosmetics, fragrances, as well as home and miscellaneous products.

