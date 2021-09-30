MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX) Receives $33.00 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $33.00.

A number of analysts recently commented on MGNX shares. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of MacroGenics in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of MacroGenics from $39.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 7th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 price objective on shares of MacroGenics in a research report on Monday, September 20th. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of MacroGenics in a research report on Sunday, September 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MacroGenics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th.

Shares of MacroGenics stock opened at $20.49 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $23.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.31 and a beta of 2.23. MacroGenics has a 52 week low of $18.16 and a 52 week high of $36.48.

MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.38). The business had revenue of $30.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.55 million. MacroGenics had a negative net margin of 109.07% and a negative return on equity of 41.16%. On average, research analysts forecast that MacroGenics will post -2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech purchased 400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $20.94 per share, with a total value of $8,376,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Thomas Spitznagel sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total transaction of $125,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $125,050. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of MacroGenics by 0.8% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 84,602 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,272,000 after purchasing an additional 688 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in MacroGenics by 908.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 207,082 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,562,000 after acquiring an additional 186,543 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP bought a new stake in MacroGenics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,597,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in MacroGenics by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 52,377 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,407,000 after acquiring an additional 6,094 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in MacroGenics by 107,513.3% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 16,142 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $434,000 after acquiring an additional 16,127 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.67% of the company’s stock.

About MacroGenics

MacroGenics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering and developing antibody-based therapeutics designed to modulate the human immune response for the treatment of cancer. Its product pipeline includes Margetuximab, Flotetuzumab, Retifanlimab, Enoblituzumab, Tebotelimab, MGC018, MGD019, IMGC936, and MGD014 for infectious diseases.

