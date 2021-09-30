Mackenzie Financial Corp Takes $1.84 Million Position in Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM)

Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 177,006 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,839,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Antero Midstream by 9.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,270,058 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $255,276,000 after acquiring an additional 2,515,406 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Antero Midstream by 60.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,609,214 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $122,891,000 after acquiring an additional 5,137,389 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in Antero Midstream by 62.4% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 5,886,092 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $53,151,000 after acquiring an additional 2,262,285 shares in the last quarter. RR Advisors LLC boosted its position in Antero Midstream by 12.2% during the first quarter. RR Advisors LLC now owns 5,528,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $49,915,000 after buying an additional 601,000 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Antero Midstream by 50.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,147,561 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $37,447,000 after buying an additional 1,382,479 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.30% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Brendan E. Krueger acquired 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.40 per share, for a total transaction of $37,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on AM shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Antero Midstream from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Jonestrading cut Antero Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Antero Midstream from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.58.

NYSE AM opened at $10.65 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.08 billion, a PE ratio of 14.79 and a beta of 3.29. Antero Midstream Co. has a 1 year low of $5.09 and a 1 year high of $10.82. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.71 and its 200 day moving average is $9.59.

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The pipeline company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.04. Antero Midstream had a return on equity of 17.81% and a net margin of 38.65%. The company had revenue of $232.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $216.81 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Antero Midstream Co. will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 28th were issued a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 27th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.45%. Antero Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.00%.

Antero Midstream Company Profile

Antero Midstream Corp. owns, operates and develops midstream energy assets to service Antero Resources production and completion activity. It operates through the following segments: Gathering and Processing and Water Handling. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collect and process production from Antero Resources wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

