Mackenzie Financial Corp Increases Stock Position in Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO)

Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) (TSE:IMO) by 95.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 67,875 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 33,130 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Imperial Oil were worth $2,067,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IMO. Bbva USA purchased a new position in Imperial Oil during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Imperial Oil by 16.0% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,998 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Imperial Oil in the second quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Cidel Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Imperial Oil in the first quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Finally, Bluestein R H & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Imperial Oil in the first quarter valued at approximately $242,000. 20.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IMO stock opened at $31.47 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Imperial Oil Limited has a twelve month low of $11.16 and a twelve month high of $35.20. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.98 billion, a PE ratio of -85.05 and a beta of 1.99.

Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) (TSE:IMO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 30th. The energy company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.01. Imperial Oil had a negative net margin of 1.27% and a positive return on equity of 3.75%. The company had revenue of $6.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.74 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Imperial Oil Limited will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.2163 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. Imperial Oil’s payout ratio is currently -104.88%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Tudor Pickering reissued a “hold” rating and issued a C$49.00 price objective on shares of Imperial Oil in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Imperial Oil from C$45.00 to C$49.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Imperial Oil from C$40.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Imperial Oil in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Finally, CIBC raised their target price on shares of Imperial Oil from C$35.00 to C$48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.21.

Imperial Oil Ltd. engages in the provision of integrated oil business. It operates through the following business segments: Upstream, Downstream, Chemical, and Corporate and Other. The Upstream segment includes the exploration and production of crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. The Downstream segment focuses on refining crude oil into petroleum products.

