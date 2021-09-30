Mackenzie Financial Corp Increases Position in Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC)

Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) by 110.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 102,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 53,897 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned about 0.09% of Hercules Capital worth $1,755,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of HTGC. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Hercules Capital by 16.5% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 312,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,013,000 after purchasing an additional 44,331 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Hercules Capital by 112.9% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 3,535 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Hercules Capital by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 77,540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,243,000 after purchasing an additional 4,179 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hercules Capital during the 1st quarter valued at $172,000. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Hercules Capital by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 112,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,799,000 after purchasing an additional 20,113 shares during the period. 27.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Hercules Capital alerts:

Shares of NYSE:HTGC opened at $16.71 on Thursday. Hercules Capital, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.83 and a 52 week high of $17.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.78, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.55. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32. Hercules Capital had a net margin of 120.11% and a return on equity of 11.87%. The business had revenue of $69.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.75 million. On average, analysts expect that Hercules Capital, Inc. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 11th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 10th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.66%. Hercules Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 92.09%.

About Hercules Capital

Hercules is the largest non-bank lender to venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development in a broadly diversified variety of technology, life sciences, and sustainable and renewable technology industries. With over a decade of experience in venture debt, Hercules is uniquely positioned to quickly create innovative financing solutions that perfectly fit within a company’s existing capital structure and map to its business objectives.

Featured Article: Trading Options- What is a Strangle?

Receive News & Ratings for Hercules Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hercules Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.