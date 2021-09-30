Mackenzie Financial Corp Grows Stake in Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD)

Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) by 114.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,701 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,243 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Pinduoduo were worth $1,486,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pinduoduo by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,369,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,460,366,000 after acquiring an additional 1,636,076 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pinduoduo by 53.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,314,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,012,000 after acquiring an additional 1,147,627 shares during the period. Franchise Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Pinduoduo in the 1st quarter valued at $152,817,000. Tairen Capital Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Pinduoduo by 95.1% in the 1st quarter. Tairen Capital Ltd now owns 2,233,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,990,000 after acquiring an additional 1,088,559 shares during the period. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pinduoduo by 86.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,263,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,825,000 after acquiring an additional 1,046,612 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 19.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Pinduoduo alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Pinduoduo from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday. Citigroup dropped their target price on Pinduoduo from $168.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pinduoduo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. China Renaissance Securities upgraded Pinduoduo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on Pinduoduo from $143.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.27.

Shares of PDD stock opened at $89.06 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $110.32 billion, a PE ratio of -247.39 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $116.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Pinduoduo Inc. has a 52-week low of $69.89 and a 52-week high of $212.60.

Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 23rd. The company reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $3.07. The business had revenue of $23.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.53 billion. Pinduoduo had a negative return on equity of 3.82% and a negative net margin of 3.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 89.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Pinduoduo Inc. will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pinduoduo Company Profile

Pinduoduo, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the development and management of an e-commerce platform. Its Pinduoduo mobile application offers a selection of merchandise for buyer acquisition and engagement. The company was founded by Hua Lin Cai and Zheng Huang on April 20, 2015 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

Recommended Story: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PDD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD).

Receive News & Ratings for Pinduoduo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinduoduo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.