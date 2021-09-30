Mackenzie Financial Corp Grows Stake in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL)

Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 59,860 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,791 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Carnival Co. & were worth $1,578,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 21,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 92.9% in the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC increased its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 17,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 66,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,761,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CCL opened at $25.52 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.62 and a beta of 2.31. Carnival Co. & plc has a twelve month low of $12.11 and a twelve month high of $31.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $23.22 and a 200 day moving average of $25.78.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. HSBC lifted their price target on Carnival Co. & from $14.70 to $18.30 and gave the company a “reduce” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Carnival Co. & from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Carnival Co. & from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research note on Monday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Carnival Co. & currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.89.

In related news, CFO David Bernstein sold 11,662 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.03, for a total value of $268,575.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 13.30% of the company’s stock.

Carnival Corp. engages in the operation of cruise ships. It operates through the following business segments: North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise; Europe and Asia (EA) Cruise Operations; Cruise Support; and Tour and Others. The North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise segment includes Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn.

