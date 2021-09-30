LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $31.62

LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $31.62 and last traded at $31.74, with a volume of 3088 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $31.94.

A number of equities analysts have commented on LTC shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on LTC Properties from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut LTC Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 31st. Finally, Mizuho cut LTC Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $38.67.

Get LTC Properties alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 20.34 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 9.45, a current ratio of 9.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $34.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.69.

LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.22). LTC Properties had a return on equity of 7.99% and a net margin of 37.80%. On average, equities research analysts expect that LTC Properties, Inc. will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 21st. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.18%. LTC Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 94.61%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LTC. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in LTC Properties by 9.3% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 13,262 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $553,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in LTC Properties by 21.7% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,469 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,064,000 after buying an additional 8,829 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in LTC Properties by 1.3% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 74,624 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,113,000 after buying an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in LTC Properties by 1.0% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 89,662 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,741,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in LTC Properties by 55.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 27,877 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,163,000 after buying an additional 9,891 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.56% of the company’s stock.

LTC Properties Company Profile (NYSE:LTC)

LTC Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in managing seniors housing and health care properties. Its property portfolio includes skilled nursing facilities, assisted living facilities, independent living facilities, and memory care facilities. The company was founded by Andre C.

Recommended Story: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Receive News & Ratings for LTC Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LTC Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.