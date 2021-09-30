Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Shares Sold by State of Wisconsin Investment Board

State of Wisconsin Investment Board decreased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 21.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 590,128 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 164,703 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $114,467,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. RE Advisers Corp acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp boosted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 1,505.6% during the 2nd quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 289 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the period. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the 1st quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 36.6% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 332 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. 72.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

LOW opened at $205.93 on Thursday. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $146.72 and a twelve month high of $215.22. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $200.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $196.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market cap of $142.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.37, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.34.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.01 by $0.24. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 7.41% and a return on equity of 541.39%. The firm had revenue of $27.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.76 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.75 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 19th. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is 36.12%.

A number of research firms have commented on LOW. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Wedbush downgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $225.00 to $210.00 in a report on Monday, July 26th. OTR Global downgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $205.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $216.26.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

See Also: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW).

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.