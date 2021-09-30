Loopring [NEO] Price Tops $0.0141 on Top Exchanges (LRN)

Loopring [NEO] (CURRENCY:LRN) traded 6.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 29th. One Loopring [NEO] coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0141 or 0.00000075 BTC on major exchanges including CoinMex, Gate.io, IDAX and Switcheo Network. Loopring [NEO] has a total market capitalization of $1.60 million and $30.00 worth of Loopring [NEO] was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Loopring [NEO] has traded 7.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002311 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002204 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.15 or 0.00065055 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.14 or 0.00104331 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $59.36 or 0.00137191 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43,197.84 or 0.99835603 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,905.91 or 0.06715920 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $330.62 or 0.00764115 BTC.

About Loopring [NEO]

Loopring [NEO]’s genesis date was April 8th, 2018. Loopring [NEO]’s total supply is 113,602,931 coins. The official website for Loopring [NEO] is loopring.org . Loopring [NEO]’s official message board is medium.com/loopring-protocol . Loopring [NEO]’s official Twitter account is @loopringorg . The Reddit community for Loopring [NEO] is /r/loopring and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Loopring is an open, multilateral token exchange protocol for decentralized exchange on the Ethereum blockchain. Loopring is intended to serve as a common building block with open standards, driving interoperability among decentralized applications (DAPPs) that incorporate exchange functionality. Trades are executed by a system of Ethereum smart contracts that are publicly accessible, free to use, and that any dApp can hook into. Loopring’s token is based on the ERC20 Ethereum Token Standard and can be liquidated through a Loopring smart contract.. LRN is Loopring’s protocol token on NEO “

Buying and Selling Loopring [NEO]

Loopring [NEO] can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Switcheo Network, IDAX, DragonEX, CoinMex and Gate.io. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loopring [NEO] directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Loopring [NEO] should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Loopring [NEO] using one of the exchanges listed above.

