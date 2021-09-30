Loki (LOKI) Tops 1-Day Volume of $1,392.00

Loki (CURRENCY:LOKI) traded up 15.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on September 30th. Loki has a market cap of $29.72 million and approximately $1,392.00 worth of Loki was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Loki has traded down 2.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Loki coin can currently be bought for $0.56 or 0.00001493 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43,026.12 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2,977.45 or 0.06920096 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000466 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $152.33 or 0.00354047 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $496.00 or 0.01152778 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $46.42 or 0.00107900 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $246.00 or 0.00571751 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $222.50 or 0.00517133 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00006808 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $128.07 or 0.00297648 BTC.

About Loki

Loki is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 25th, 2018. Loki’s total supply is 52,696,782 coins. Loki’s official website is loki.network . The Reddit community for Loki is /r/LokiProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Loki’s official Twitter account is @Loki_Project . Loki’s official message board is loki.network/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “Loki is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal is to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Loki is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm. The ERC-20 version of loki is available as Wrapped Loki “

