Loews Corp Makes New $10 Million Investment in CareMax, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMAX)

Loews Corp purchased a new position in shares of CareMax, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMAX) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,000,000. CareMax comprises about 0.1% of Loews Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Loews Corp owned 0.06% of CareMax as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CareMax during the 2nd quarter worth about $16,068,000. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of CareMax during the 2nd quarter worth about $625,718,000. CNA Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of CareMax during the 2nd quarter worth about $4,296,000. CVI Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in CareMax during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,870,000. Finally, Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in CareMax during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,525,000.

Shares of CareMax stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $9.77. The stock had a trading volume of 4,876 shares, compared to its average volume of 686,720. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.09. CareMax, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.53 and a 12-month high of $18.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 7.96 and a quick ratio of 7.96.

CareMax (NASDAQ:CMAX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.22). Equities analysts expect that CareMax, Inc. will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler raised shares of CareMax from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of CareMax in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CareMax from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th.

CareMax Medical Group, LLC operates as a health care organization that offers medical services through physicians and health care professionals. The company offers primary care, specialty care, telemedicine, health and wellness, optometry, dental, and transportation services. CareMax Medical Group, LLC was founded in 2011 and is based in Miami, Florida.

