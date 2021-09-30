Loews Corp Has $13.82 Million Stock Holdings in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

Loews Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) by 65.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,000 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 13,000 shares during the period. Teledyne Technologies comprises about 0.1% of Loews Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Loews Corp owned about 0.07% of Teledyne Technologies worth $13,821,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Teledyne Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new position in Teledyne Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA acquired a new position in Teledyne Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 345.8% in the 1st quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. 88.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on TDY shares. Cowen upped their price target on Teledyne Technologies from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Teledyne Technologies from $500.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Teledyne Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Teledyne Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $484.00.

Shares of Teledyne Technologies stock traded up $3.12 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $435.64. The company had a trading volume of 1,814 shares, compared to its average volume of 310,501. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a one year low of $301.76 and a one year high of $465.40. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $445.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $429.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The firm has a market cap of $20.30 billion, a PE ratio of 44.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.13.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.94 by $1.67. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 12.57% and a net margin of 10.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 15.57 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Jason Vanwees purchased 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $426.00 per share, for a total transaction of $639,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Aldo Pichelli sold 4,074 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $419.00, for a total value of $1,707,006.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Teledyne Technologies Company Profile

Teledyne Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic and communication products for wireless and satellite systems. It operates through the following business segments: Instrumentation, Digital Imaging, Aerospace and Defense Electronics, and Engineered Systems. The Instrumentation segment provides monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications; and electronic test and measurement equipment.

