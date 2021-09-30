Litecoin (LTC) Market Capitalization Reaches $10.11 Billion

Litecoin (CURRENCY:LTC) traded up 5.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 30th. One Litecoin coin can now be bought for approximately $151.40 or 0.00348692 BTC on major exchanges. Litecoin has a market cap of $10.11 billion and $2.53 billion worth of Litecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Litecoin has traded 7.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Litecoin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000467 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00006506 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001549 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0194 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000645 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00003316 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded up 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000613 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0467 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0180 or 0.00000042 BTC.

About Litecoin

LTC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 13th, 2011. Litecoin’s total supply is 66,752,615 coins. Litecoin’s official Twitter account is @LitecoinProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Litecoin is litecointalk.io . The Reddit community for Litecoin is /r/litecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Litecoin is litecoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin LTC – provides faster transaction confirmations (2.5 minutes on average) and uses a memory-hard, scrypt-based mining proof-of-work algorithm to target the regular computers and GPUs most people already have – which are its main differentials to Bitcoin. The Litecoin network is scheduled to produce 84 million currency units with a halving in reward every four years just like bitcoin. The coin was created by a Google employee, Charles Lee. Litecoin is in second spot to Bitcoin and has spawned numerous clones – however it has a solid base of support and dedicated development team. The Litecoin project is currently maintained by a core group of 6 software developers, led by Charles Lee, with a large community that is growing in support. In May 2017, Litecoin became the first of the Top 5 (By Market Cap) cryptocurrencies to implement the SegWit scaling solution. Later in May of the same year, the first Lightning Network transaction was completed through litecoin, transferring 0.00000001 LTC from Zurich to San Francisco in under one second. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), CryptoID (Backup), and WhatToMine (Block Time only) “

Buying and Selling Litecoin

Investors seeking to trade Litecoin using U.S. dollars directly can do so using Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase.

Receive News & Updates for Litecoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Litecoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.