Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) Stock Holdings Lowered by Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC

Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lowered its position in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 181,377 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 44,314 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $52,436,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LIN. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Linde by 450.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 14,668 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,581,000 after acquiring an additional 12,003 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Linde by 352.4% in the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 4,483 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,256,000 after purchasing an additional 3,492 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Linde by 3.5% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 23,138 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,477,000 after purchasing an additional 781 shares during the period. Cullen Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Linde in the first quarter worth about $280,000. Finally, Pitcairn Co. lifted its holdings in Linde by 10.9% in the first quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 3,861 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,082,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Linde alerts:

Linde stock traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $299.00. 9,398 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,789,470. The firm has a market cap of $154.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.15, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $308.10 and a 200 day moving average of $295.56. Linde plc has a 12 month low of $214.14 and a 12 month high of $317.03.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $7.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.38 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 11.37%. The company’s revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.90 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Linde plc will post 10.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were given a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is 51.52%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Linde from $350.00 to $356.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Linde in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Linde from $345.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. HSBC upped their price objective on shares of Linde from $272.00 to $333.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Societe Generale upped their price objective on shares of Linde from $350.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $337.36.

Linde Company Profile

Linde Plc engages in the production and distribution of industrial gases. It operates through the following segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); Asia and South Pacific (APAC); Engineering; and Other. The America segment operates production facilities in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and Brazil.

Featured Story: Equal Weight Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Linde plc (NYSE:LIN).

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.