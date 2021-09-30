Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) Shares Sold by Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC

Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC trimmed its holdings in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) by 19.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 181,377 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 44,314 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $52,436,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new stake in Linde in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Linde by 115.4% during the first quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 112 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its stake in Linde by 1,340.0% during the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 144 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Linde during the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in Linde during the second quarter valued at about $42,000. 72.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a report on Monday, August 23rd. HSBC upped their target price on Linde from $272.00 to $333.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Societe Generale upped their target price on Linde from $350.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Linde from $350.00 to $356.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a report on Monday, September 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Linde has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $337.36.

LIN stock traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $299.00. The stock had a trading volume of 9,398 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,789,470. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $308.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $295.56. Linde plc has a 52 week low of $214.14 and a 52 week high of $317.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $154.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.78.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.17. Linde had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 11.37%. The business had revenue of $7.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.90 EPS. Linde’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Linde plc will post 10.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd were given a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.52%.

Linde Profile

Linde Plc engages in the production and distribution of industrial gases. It operates through the following segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); Asia and South Pacific (APAC); Engineering; and Other. The America segment operates production facilities in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and Brazil.

