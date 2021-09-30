Lightspeed POS Inc. (NASDAQ:LSPD) Shares Purchased by Scotia Capital Inc.

Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lightspeed POS Inc. (NASDAQ:LSPD) by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 74,709 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,918 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Lightspeed POS were worth $6,247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Lightspeed POS by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,303,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,636,000 after purchasing an additional 429,140 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its position in Lightspeed POS by 47.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,817,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,255,000 after purchasing an additional 586,614 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Lightspeed POS by 37.3% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,007,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,240,000 after purchasing an additional 273,521 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Lightspeed POS by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 945,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,421,000 after purchasing an additional 4,682 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Lightspeed POS by 289.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 927,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,237,000 after purchasing an additional 689,205 shares during the period. 53.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Lightspeed POS stock opened at $98.77 on Thursday. Lightspeed POS Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.95 and a twelve month high of $130.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $104.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.96. The company has a quick ratio of 4.88, a current ratio of 4.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Lightspeed POS (NASDAQ:LSPD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $115.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.13 million. Lightspeed POS had a negative net margin of 50.92% and a negative return on equity of 3.07%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Lightspeed POS Inc. will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Lightspeed POS from C$100.00 to C$110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Lightspeed POS from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. TD Securities raised their target price on Lightspeed POS from C$130.00 to C$150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Raymond James raised their target price on Lightspeed POS from C$105.00 to C$140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Lightspeed POS in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.93.

Lightspeed POS Company Profile

Lightspeed POS Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in Canada, the United States, Germany, Australia, and internationally. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

