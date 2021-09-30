Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK) Shares Sold by Korea Investment CORP

Korea Investment CORP reduced its stake in Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK) by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 82,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,300 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Liberty Global were worth $2,236,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in Liberty Global by 4,000.0% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Liberty Global by 107.5% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 1,059 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Liberty Global by 175.9% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,381 shares during the last quarter. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd acquired a new stake in Liberty Global during the second quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Liberty Global by 246.2% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 2,346 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.30% of the company’s stock.

LBTYK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Liberty Global in a research note on Friday, July 30th. TheStreet upgraded Liberty Global from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th.

NASDAQ:LBTYK opened at $29.72 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The business’s 50 day moving average is $28.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.22. Liberty Global plc has a 52 week low of $18.36 and a 52 week high of $30.48. The company has a market cap of $16.51 billion, a PE ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.27.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $4.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter. Liberty Global had a return on equity of 10.05% and a net margin of 79.83%.

Liberty Global Company Profile

Liberty Global Plc is an international television and broadband company, which engages in the provision of broadband communications services. It operates through the following geographical segments: U.K. and Ireland, Belgium, Switzerland, Central and Eastern Europe, and Central and Corporate. Its products include broadband, WiFi, connectivity products, TV platforms, and TV content.

